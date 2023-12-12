BTS’ V pens letter as Jungkook and Jimin, final two members joining South Korean military, begin service

V, one of the members of K-pop sensation BTS, shared an emotional letter to fans as he, RM, Jungkook and Jimin start their mandatory military service in South Korea. He posted the note along with photos and selfies on Korean social media app Weverse, addressing BTS stans, known as the “ARMY.”

“I will miss you very much,” he said in the post. “Honestly, I regret I will not be able to make happy memories with ARMY for the time being. If it weren’t for that, it’s all fine, but that’s the most difficult. After these long 18 months I will return healthier, so please take care of your health ARMY and find happiness in the day to day. And ‘tada! I’m back’ — I will return.”

In South Korea, every able-bodied male is mandated by law to serve for 18-21 months. Though some exemptions are made for the country’s biggest stars, all BTS members will complete their service.

The older BTS member, 31-year-old Jin, began his military service late last year, followed by j-hope, 29, and Suga, 30, who enlisted earlier this year.

Jimin, 28, and Jungkook, 26, were scheduled to enlist together, while V, 27, and RM, 29, enlisted “according to their own procedures,” the group’s label BigHit Music said in a Weverse post. The group is set to get back together after all seven of them are finished, in 2025.

“As we always say, let’s make more precious memories when we return,” V wrote. “I miss and truly love you all. Please wait until then! Will be back soon!”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com