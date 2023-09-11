Bubba McDaniel shot in the arm Sunday

Robert "Bubba" McDaniel Jr. testifies in 89th District Court during James Irven Staley III's change of venue hearing Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Bubba McDaniel was shot Sunday and sustained an injury that wasn't life-threatening, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said Monday.

McDaniel, 40, was shot in the left arm on the day before jury selection begins in the trial of his wife for offenses related to the murder of their son, 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel.

Wichita Falls police responded to a call for shots fired at about 5:23 p.m. to East Carolina Street, according to police.

McDaniel posted on his Facebook page early Monday that he was going to surgery at 8 a.m.

"I'm Alive, My Boy is Alive. His Friend is Alive. I haven't said it in forever but Thank God," he wrote in his post.

The post included photos of what appears to be three bullet holes on the exterior of a vehicle and a picture of what looks like blood on the exterior.

A Tarrant County jury in Fort Worth will determine Amber Nichole McDaniel's punishment for child endangerment and tampering with evidence.

