Bubba Orgeron named new Terrebonne Parish public schools chief

Bubba Orgeron has been named Terrebonne Parish's next public schools superintendent.

The School Board voted this evening to name Orgeron to the post after considering five candidates for the job.

Newly named Terrebonne Parish schools Superintendent Bubba Orgeron is congratulated by School Board members Debi Benoit and Clyde Hamner after the vote this evening.

He will replace Philip Martin, who plans to retire when his contract expires June 30 after 14 years as the system's top administrator.

Orgeron has served as Terrebonne’s assistant superintendent since 2015. From 2012 to November 2015, he worked as a schools director in Lafourche, where he supervised eight middle schools and three high schools. He was principal of South Lafourche High from 2009 to 2012.

