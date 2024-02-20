This bubble tea business has opened a permanent location in Menomonee Falls

Lana Voden just opened a permanent location of Bubble Tea Bar in downtown Menomonee Falls. She will sell more than 30 flavors of tea-based drinks. People can order online or order in the store.

After introducing bubble tea to the Menomonee Falls area with her food truck and seeing others' reactions, owner Lana Voden decided to make Menomonee Falls a permanent home — with longer hours — to sell its product.

Voden operated Bubble Tea Bar food truck since last summer for special events, and on Feb. 9, she opened Bubble Tea Bar in downtown Menomonee Falls.

Here's more about it.

What is bubble tea?

Voden said that bubble tea is not common in this area, and she enjoys introducing her customers to the product. "Bubble tea is the equivalent to coffee or espresso-based iced drinks except for tea lovers," said Voden.

Voden added that fruit teas are made with a green or black tea base and fruit syrup. However, milk teas are usually made with black tea, a flavored powder and milk.

"What makes it special is the fun toppings you can add to your drinks for a more dynamic taste," she said.

Where is Bubble Tea Bar located in Menomonee Falls?

The address for Bubble Tea Bar is N88 W16739 Main St., Menomonee Falls. It is the former location of Batter & Mac, a bakery business.

Bubble Tea Bar opened its first permanent location in downtown Menomonee Falls on Feb. 9. In December, Bubble Tea Bar owner Lana Voden put in bubble tea vending machines at Mequon Public Market.

What are some of the flavor combinations of bubble tea?

Bubble Tea Bar features more than 30 different flavor combinations, Voden said. Since it opened its downtown Menomonee Falls location, Voden added new flavors such as vanilla chai, spiced chai, chocolate milk tea and coffee flavor varieties, she said.

Voden said that they have additional toppings that include red beans, cheese foam and sweet foam.

In the spring, Voden plans on adding blended beverages that include blended milk teas, smoothies and slushies made from real fruit.

Bubble Tea Bar opened its first permanent location in downtown Menomonee Falls. It sells more than 30 different flavors of tea-based cold drinks.

What are the hours for Bubble Tea Bar in Menomonee Falls?

The hours for Bubble Tea Bar are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Is Bubble Tea Bar hiring?

Bubble Tea Bar is hiring a full-time assistant manager and two mid-shift baristas. To inquire about a position, email contact@bubbleteabar.co.

How can I order online?

Customers can order online at www.bubbleteabar.co. People with online orders can pick them up or have them delivered. There is no indoor or outdoor seating because Bubble Tea Bar is a smaller space.

Are there other locations for Bubble Tea Bar?

Bubble Tea Bar opened a Bubble Tea Bar vending machine at Mequon Public Market, 6300 W. Mequon Road in Mequon in December. Voden said the Bubble Tea Bar food truck will still be used for community events.

Where can I get more information and updates?

To get more information and updates, visit www.facebook.com/bubbleteabar.co.

