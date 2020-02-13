Police find body of 6-year-old South Carolina girl missing since Monday

Law enforcement officers have found the body of 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik after days of searching in and around the neighborhood where she lived in Lexington County, South Carolina, according to Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Snellgrove reported the body of a deceased male was also found in the Churchill Heights neighborhood during the search for Faye. There were no additional details about the discovery of that second body and Snellgrove did not immediately provide any evidence to link the two deaths. He said there was no danger to the public.

Faye Marie was last seen Monday afternoon shortly after she got off her school bus in front of her home in Cayce, a city just outside of Columbia in central South Carolina.

Faye's family reported her missing Monday after they could not find her some time after 3:45 p.m. Authorities released video of Faye getting off her school bus Monday afternoon.

On Wednesday, authorities began circulating images of two vehicles seen in the Churchill Heights neighborhood during the time Faye was last seen.

By Thursday morning, the Cayce Department of Public Safety reported one of the vehicles had been identified, but the department did not provide more information about it.

Faye was a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School, a part of Lexington School District 2.

District spokeswoman Dawn Kujawa said in an email that Lexington 2 is making additional counselors available to students, faculty and staff in the wake of Faye's death.

"We are heart-broken with news of the death of Faye Swetlik," Kujawa said. "... When the school community experiences a tragedy like the loss of a child, it deeply affects us all."

The district also sent tips to parents about how to talk to their children about what happened.

"We know how hard something like this is even for adults to understand," a message the district sent to parents said.

Law enforcement agencies from around the state and the FBI have supported the investigation.

Cayce Department of Public Safety described Faye as "a bubbly, energetic first grader."

