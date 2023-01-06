Bubbly Bath? This $200,000 Romantic Maldives Package Will Literally Bathe You in Champagne

Valentine’s Day is still a little ways off, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start brainstorming romantic getaways for you and your partner. And while luxury hotels are no stranger to couples packages designed to inspire romance, one private island getaway in the Maldives is offering a truly decadent, over-the-top experience.

The Velaa Private Island resort is home to 47 pristine villas, houses and exclusive residences—with 18 units built over water. The new package deal includes a stay inside the property’s aptly named Romantic Pool Residence, which sits directly over the lagoon and can only be reached by boat, ensuring that you can enjoy your vacation in complete privacy. A must for any couples vacation.

More from Robb Report

Aerial view.

Upon arrival, couples will be led inside the villa by a stream of rose petals. The spacious one-bedroom villa has a cozy but lavish ambiance with tropical decor and a neutral color palette, ranging from beige tones to wood furniture accents. You and your Valentine will never have to lift a finger, as the villa offers its own staff, including a team of butlers, that will cater to your needs.

Inside, the the 6,400 square feet space has more than enough space for two, including separate living and dining room areas. As you might expect, all of the rooms open to a private terrace so you can take in the blisteringly blue ocean. Guests can also enjoy those views from the jacuzzi, or luxuriate in the infinity pool on the outdoor deck or a sunken circular bath with floor-to-ceiling windows. If you feel like getting a little exercise—or pampering—in during your stay, Romantic Pool Residence has its own personal gym and spa treatment rooms.

Story continues

Come dinner time, couples can choose dine from two on-site restaurants. Aragu, the property’s fine-dining spot, offers a menu that “unites East and West,” according the resort’s website. Meanwhile, Athiri, the property’s main restaurant, offers a “global menu of authentic, homestyle food.” Of course, you can also choose to arrange private feasts made by your own private chef, who will craft a personalized menu to your taste, to be served on the outdoor gazebo. When you’re ready for an after-dinner cocktail, you can sip sundowners on the terrace’s daybeds.

Beyond the striking accommodations, the romantic package’s pièce de résistance is all about sparkling wine. The interlude will quite literally bathe you in bubbly. That’s because the package comes with a bonkers couples bath filled with no less than 600 liters of Delamotte Champagne. (If they added a little Chocotherapy to the experience, the bathing decadence would be complete.) You’ll also get a personal fireworks display that can be scheduled at your leisure.

Bathroom.

The Velaa Private Island couples package lasts for the entire month of February 2023, and the resort is taking reservations now. But be prepared to splash out. Champagne baths, apparently, don’t come cheap.

Rates for the package start at $200,000 for the first night and $12,000 per additional night.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.