Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Bubs Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of various infant nutrition products in Australia, China, and internationally. The AU$169m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$11m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$55m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Bubs Australia's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 5 of the Australian Food analysts is that Bubs Australia is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$1.8m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 77% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Bubs Australia's upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 1.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

