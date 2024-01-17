Buc-ee’s to break ground this month on new location in Georgia, bring 200 new jobs

Get ready Buc-ee’s enthusiasts. The Texas mega-convenience store chain announced it will break ground on its third location in Georgia this month.

The groundbreaking will take place on Jan. 29 for the store off 7156 Hwy 99 off Interstate 95 in Brunswick.

“Brunswick is a natural stop between our Florida and South Carolina locations on a stretch of interstate near the beautiful Georgia coastline,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “The community has welcomed us with open arms, and we are excited to finally get started here.”

The company says there will be more than 200 full-time jobs with the store that includes starting pay above the minimum wage, benefits, a 401K and three weeks of paid vacation.

The Brunswick store will cover more than 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fuel pumps. Of course, the fan-favorite Beaver nuggets, jerky and barbecue will be on the menu.

There are currently two other Buc-ee’s locations in Calhoun and Fort Valley.

