Will Buc-ee’s build its first NC store? City council could make the decision tonight.

Triangle area residents could learn Monday night whether Buc-ee’s has found a home for its first mega-size travel center and gas station in North Carolina.

The Mebane City Council will hear from the Texas-based convenience store company at a public hearing that starts at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The city council could vote on the project Monday or delay the vote to its next meeting.

Buc-ee’s has built a following based on its beaver-themed merchandise, Beaver Nuggets, housemade brisket and barbecue, and its reputation for the cleanest restrooms in the country.

The Mebane store is planned for 1425 Trollingwood-Hawfields Road, next to Interstates 85/40. It would be slightly larger than the nearby Tanger Outlets mall, but less than half the size of the Walmart on Mebane Oaks Road.

Monday’s public hearing, the company’s second shot at building a store in North Carolina, could be contentious. The city’s planning board heard from several dozen speakers before voting 6-3 in December to recommend denying the company’s rezoning request.

The city council does not always vote with the planning board, a board member noted in December.

The site plan for a 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s travel plaza on Trollingwood-Hawfields Road in Mebane shows three driveways and major road upgrades, including the addition of four traffic lights.

What are the details?

▪ A 74,000-square-foot convenience store and 120 gas pumps (60 fueling stations) and about 650 parking spaces on 32 acres.

▪ Buc-ee’s is asking the council to approve a 400-square-foot pylon sign that is 90 feet tall, which exceeds the city’s size limits. Buc-ee’s also is asking for wall signs larger than the city’s 200-square-foot maximum.

▪ The project would add two driveways on Trollingwood-Hawfields Road, a 10-foot bike and pedestrian path, and additional traffic lanes and lights on Trollingwood-Hawfields Road, Senator Ralph Scott Parkway, the I-40/85 ramps, and the bridge across I-40/85.

▪ A traffic study indicates Buc-ee’s could add another 1,000 to 1,500 trips each hour during morning and evening commutes, and nearly 2,300 trips at peak hours on Saturdays. Buc-ee’s does not serve tractor-trailer trucks.

▪ Ground was broken in November on two of three approved warehouses for the larger, 90-acre site, part of the N.C. Commerce Park. Existing park tenants include two UPS facilities, a copper mill, concrete supplier, and Lidl, Walmart and Amazon distribution centers.

▪ The landowner sold the 32 acres to a Buc-ee’s affiliate, CSMS Management LLC, in October, according to Alamance County records.

▪ Buc-ee’s has been working with Mebane officials since last year to revise the plan, which city staff now say meets Mebane’s plans for growth in that area.

Emily Sutton of the Haw River Assembly speaks about local opposition to a new Buc-ee’s location in Alamance County during a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, outside of Mebane City Hall.

What have people said about it?

▪ Two groups — A Voice for Orange County and the Alamance County-based 7 Directions for Service — have gotten roughly 1,600 signatures on a petition opposing Buc-ee’s plan.

▪ Critics fear destruction of historic Native American trading paths that served the Catawba, Occaneechi and Waxhaw. They have been joined by Emily Sutton of Haw River Assembly, which lobbies for the Haw River and Jordan Lake, in also citing potential environmental effects of stormwater runoff, underground storage tanks and thousands of cars and trucks added to local traffic.

▪ While Buc-ee’s wages start at $12 to $14 an hour for entry-level workers, online employee reviews pan the company’s labor practices, including limited breaks and long hours.

▪ Others have asked if Buc-ee’s would tap Mebane’s water supply. City staff reported that the travel plaza could use 23,000 gallons of water a day, compared to 2.1 million gallons a day for existing Mebane customers. The Graham-Mebane Water Plant has a capacity of 12 million gallons a day, they said, and downstream wastewater facilities also have capacity to serve the project.

▪ Another group has mounted a petition drive in favor of the Buc-ee’s store. That group has gotten 1,850 signatures on its petition, which cites the additional tax revenues and well-paying jobs. Most of the additional traffic, they said, would use the interstate to get to and from Buc-ee’s.

Texas based Buc-ee’s opened in Florence, S.C., in May 2022. The company wants to build a massive new center in North Carolina.

Does Buc-ee’s have another store in North Carolina?

No.

An earlier plan was proposed for Interstates 85/40 in Efland, a small community in Orange County about nine miles east of the current site. A county analysis found that the 64,000-square-foot project could bring up to $1 million in local property and sales tax revenues.

The Orange County plan was withdrawn after Buc-ee’s ran into stiff opposition from A Voice for Orange County, residents and the county commissioners, who asked for several concessions, including a smaller travel center with fewer gas pumps.

This story will be updated after Monday night’s Mebane City Council meeting.