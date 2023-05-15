As Buc-ee’s expands across South, retailer picks tiny town of 700 people for new store

The “world’s cleanest bathrooms” are coming to Kentucky.

Texas-based Buc-ee’s is starting construction June 5 on its second Kentucky location, in Smiths Grove along Interstate 65 about halfway between Nashville and Louisville. With a population around 700, Smiths Grove will be the smallest city with a Buc-ee’s in the country.

The new travel center will come with 120 gas pumps and a 53,000-square-foot store. It will feature traditional fan-favorite Buc-ee’s offerings, including kolaches, fudge, barbecue, pastries, jerky and Beaver Nuggets.

“We are excited to be in Western Kentucky along a beautiful stretch of I-65 between Nashville and Louisville,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s in a release. “Smiths Grove will be the smallest town with a Buc-ee’s. It has a big heart just like we do, so we’ll get along just fine!”

Buc-ee’s first opened in Texas in 1982 and has since expanded to 45 locations across Texas and the South. Buc-ee’s has travel centers in Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky. The chain also plans to build stores in Colorado and Missouri.

Buc-ee’s operates several Texas car washes with a few more in the works. In December, the Star-Telegram reported that Buc-ee’s intends to add a $6 million car wash tunnel at its north Fort Worth store near Texas Motor Speedway.

Construction on a $6 million car wash also began at a Buc-ee’s in Temple, about 30 miles south of Waco, in early May. The 5,700-square-foot car wash is set to open in October.

Back in January, the chain broke ground on a new $60 million location in Hillsboro, about 40 minutes south of Fort Worth. Construction on the 74,000-square-foot store is expected to finish in October. The new store will create 200 jobs.

