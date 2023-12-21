Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is finally getting a feature that drivers have been waiting for

Buc-ee’s appears finally ready to begin construction on a car wash at its far north Fort Worth travel center.

The Star-Telegram reported exactly one year ago that Buc-ee’s had filed paperwork with the state indicating a car wash was coming to its travel center at 15901 North Freeway, along Interstate 35W near Tanger Outlets and the Texas Motor Speedway.

The records suggested the car wash would open in August 2023, but construction never began.

This week, Buc-ee’s filed for a commercial building permit with the city of Fort Worth to build the car wash. The $6 million project is out to bid for a contractor.

Today's top stories:

→ North Texas hit-and-run victim’s family speaks about his death

→ Former North Texas school band director sentenced for sexual abuse

→ Tarrant Appraisal District set to appoint new chief, release investigation results

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

This will be the sixth Buc-ee’s in Texas to have a car wash. The nearest other Buc-ee’s with a car wash is in Denton on Interstate 35E.

Buc-ee’s is famous for boasting its world record for having the largest convenience store, which opened this summer in east Tennessee, and its car washes are equally spacious. The Fort Worth car wash will be 8,606 square feet, according to the city building permit. The company claims that its car wash in Katy, built in 2017, holds the world record for being the longest — it takes five minutes to roll through.

The Buc-ee’s in Katy holds the world record for longest car wash at 255 feet, according to the company.

The privately owned Buc-ee’s, based in suburban Houston, was for many years only found along Texas highways. But lately, the Beaver has been on a building spree with new locations across the U.S. .

There are Buc-ee’s stores coming to northern Colorado, the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, upstate South Carolina, central Ohio and even Wisconsin. Buc-ee’s has 47 travel centers now, including in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and South Carolina.

Experts say Buc-ee’s has what it takes to succeed beyond the borders of Texas, as customers consider a visit to a store to be more of an experience rather than a simple pit stop.

A new Buc-ee’s is planned for Hillsboro, along Interstate 35 roughly between Fort Worth and Waco, in 2024.

Buc-ee’s is a popular destination for its super-sized convenience store options including snacks, jerky, barbecue sauces, funny shirts and Texas-themed gifts.