New Buc-ee’s ground breaking for Brunswick travel center

Buc-ee’s, the gas station/ travel center known for having clean bathrooms, fresh food, and a friendly beaver, is breaking ground on its new travel center in Brunswick, Georgia, on Monday, January 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Action News Jax first told you about this development back in July 2022 when economic leaders in Glynn County have confirmed to WTOC in Savannah that they approved plans for a large travel center off Exit 42 (Georgia State Road 99) on Interstate 95.

Read: Buc-ee’s in Brunswick: Could the mega gas station be coming to Southeast Georgia?

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Buc-ee’s Brunswick will be the third Buc-ee’s location in Georgia.

The new location will be at 7156 Hwy 99 and 1-95 & State Hwy 99, Brunswick GA, Buc-ee’s Brunswick will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions.

Favorites of the famous beaver include Buc-ee’s Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available.

Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for over 40 years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 47 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, and Tennessee.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Brunswick is a natural stop between our Florida and South Carolina locations on a stretch of interstate near the beautiful Georgia coastline,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “The community has welcomed us with open arms, and we are excited to finally get started here.”

Buc-ee’s Brunswick will bring more than 200 full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.