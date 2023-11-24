Buc-ee’s is known for paying workers well. What do jobs at new Missouri store offer?

A new Buc-ee’s gas station is opening soon in Springfield, Missouri.

And it’s bringing the company’s notably high hourly wages with it.

Online listings for available jobs at the new Springfield store start at $18 per hour for cashiers, janitorial staff and grocery and merchandise stockers.

That’s 50% above Missouri’s minimum wage of $12 per hour.

The beloved Texas gas station chain, known for its supersized facilities and for paying hourly wages higher than most competitors, plans to open a new location Dec. 11 at 3284 N. Mulroy Road in northeastern Springfield.

Other roles in the new store offer even higher wages. A bookkeeper position advertises a rate of $20 per hour, while deli and food service employees make $21 per hour.

One managerial “Team Leader” position is also available, with an advertised rate of $20 - $25 per hour depending on experience.

The company’s employment page also states that hourly employees are paid double time on major holidays.

The company has offered salaried roles at its other locations, many of them in its home state of Texas, with advertised salaries ranging from $125,000 to $225,000 per year for manager positions. However, no salaried roles are currently hiring at the new Springfield location.

When reached for comment Wednesday, Buc-ee’s provided a graphic listing hourly wages and salaries for a variety of full-time roles. The graphic notes that employees are paid an additional $2 per hour for overnight shifts.

A chart shows wages for a variety of positions at Buc-ee’s gas stations.

All job postings for the Springfield Buc-ee’s include a list of benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance, three weeks of paid time off and a 401k plan with 100% matching up to 6%.

According to the MIT Living Wage Calculator, the living wage for a single adult with no children in Springfield is $15.32 per hour. The living wage for a family of four with both adults working is $22.09 per hour.

A living wage is the minimum hourly wage needed for an employee to afford basic necessities like food and housing when working full-time.

Do you have more questions about wages or labor in Kansas or Missouri? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.