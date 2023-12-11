Buc-ee’s makes another go at NC location. Here’s what to know about Monday’s review.

Fans and critics could overflow the room Monday evening when Mebane’s planning board reviews a Buc-ee’s plan for one of the biggest gas stations in the world.

Buc-ee’s, a Texas-based company, wants to build North Carolina’s first Buc-ee’s on 32 acres at 1425 Trollingwood-Hawfields Road. The Mebane City Council could review the travel plaza and mega-gas station plans in January.

The site announced in June is nine miles west of another Efland site that Buc-ee’s dropped in 2021 after the Orange County commissioners said the 64,000-square-foot store and its 80-foot sign were too big.

The new location in Alamance County’s N.C. Commerce Park already includes Walmart, Lidl and UPS distribution centers. Crow Holdings, which sold the land to a Buc-ee’s affiliate, is adding a 279,000-square-foot warehouse.

The area is otherwise rural and residential, with a Love’s Travel Stop and a Pilot Travel Center. The site is adjacent to Hawfields Presbyterian Church and the Hawfields baseball field.

An entire wall of the Buc-ee’s in Royce City, Texas is devoted to half a dozen different flavors of jerky.

What to know about Buc-ee’s

▪ Buc-ee’s has built over 60 stores in several states in the last 40 years. The Mebane store would be tied for the title of world’s largest gas station with a Buc-ee’s store that opened this year near Sevierville, Tennessee. Another Buc-ee’s store in Katy, Texas, holds the record for the longest carwash at 255 feet.

▪ A 74,000-square-foot travel plaza would have 120 fueling spots (60 pump stations) and about 650 parking spaces.

▪ A bike and pedestrian pathway, with crosswalks and pedestrian signals, would be built on Trollingwood-Hawfields Road, starting at Senator Ralph Scott Parkway and crossing the Interstates 40/85 bridge.

▪ The plaza would have two driveways on Trollingwood-Hawfields Road and a third on Senator Ralph Scott Parkway.

▪ Buc-ee’s would widen Trollingwood-Hawfields Road, the bridge over Interstates 85/40 and the interstates’ on-and off-ramps. It also would add stoplights at four intersections.

The site plan for a 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s travel plaza on Trollingwood-Hawfields Road in Mebane shows three driveways and major road upgrades, including the addition of four traffic lights.

What’s happened so far?

▪ CSMS Management LLC, which is affiliiated with Buc-ee’s, paid $12.8 million for the land in October, according to Alamance County records.

▪ The seller, CHI/Acquisitions, LP, had bought the land as part of a 90-acre, $14 million deal earlier this year.

▪ CHI/Acquisitions is the development arm of Crow Holdings Industrial, which got Mebane’s approval to annex and rezone the property for warehouses in December 2022. The Buc-ee’s plan needs Mebane City Council approval to rezone the land again for the travel plaza.

▪ Buc-ee’s has been working with Mebane officials for several months to revise the plan, which city staff now says meets the city’s plans for growth in that area.

Buc-ee’s, pictured in New Braunfels, Texas, is eyeing its first North Carolina location for its popular travel plaza and gas station.

What are the concerns?

▪ One of the biggest concerns is how the Buc-ee’s travel plaza will affect surrounding roads, including N.C. 119, which serves as a busy corridor from southern Alamance County to Mebane and Interstate 85/40.

▪ N.C. Department of Transportation data showed roughly 10,000 trips a day on Trollingwood-Hawfields Road in 2019. A traffic study indicates Buc-ee’s could add another 1,000 to 1,500 trips each hour during morning and evening commutes and on Saturdays. Buc-ee’s does not serve tractor-trailer trucks.

▪ A Voice for Efland, the group that rallied against the Orange County project, has aligned itself with the Alamance County-based 7 Directions of Service, which is bringing a petition and encouraging the public to speak against the project.

▪ A key concern is water, air and noise pollution, primarily how parking and other impervious surfaces could affect water quality and increase stormwater runoff into Back Creek and the Haw River. Similar environmental and traffic concerns were raised in Orange County, where the 104-acre plan also included up to 400,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and offices.

▪ 7 Directions of Service organizers also noted the area is part of the historic Indian Trading Path, or Catawba Path, which connects the area along Old N.C. 10, Bowden Road and Old Hillsborough Road to points south and north, including tribal lands in Orange County.

What they said: “On a normal weekend, we’ll see tens of thousands of people coming through,” Buc-ee’s spokesman Jeff Nadalo said in a previous interview.

Buc-ee’s travel center’s mascot is a beaver, and it’s seen on all of its merchandise.

What happens next?

▪ The Planning Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Mebane City Hall. The council could review the project in January.

▪ Negotiations will have to determine the size of Buc-ee’s proposed signs. The company wants a 400-square-foot sign that is 90 feet tall — about the length of a college basketball court. Mebane’s limit is a 300-square-foot sign that is 60 feet tall. Buc-ee’s also wants wall signs bigger than 200 square feet.

▪ The Graham City Council and Alamance County Board of Commissioners will have to approve the plan, because the site is in the 1,200-acre N.C. Commerce Park. Each government gets a share of the park’s tax revenues and input into water and sewer decisions.

▪ Once all three governments sign off, Buc-ee’s will work with Mebane city staff to get construction plans approved.