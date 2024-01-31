Buc-ee's breaks ground on first Virginia travel center

TechCrunch

Proofpoint is laying off about 6% of its global workforce, or 280 employees, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. "This decision was not taken lightly, and it is deeply rooted in our forward-looking company strategy of aligning our investments and hiring to our strategic priorities, expanding our operational footprint by leveraging a global talent pool, and streamlining our organization with fewer management layers," in a company statement provided by Proofpoint spokesperson Jennifer Duffourg. Proofpoint said about half of the positions it eliminated will be moved to its global centers in Ireland and Argentina.