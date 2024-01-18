Buc-ee's is coming to North Carolina. Is Wilmington a candidate for future locations?

Buc-ee's has been approved for its first location in North Carolina.

Buc-ee's is breaking ground, with the first North Carolina location scheduled to open in Mebane, a town on Interstate 40 between Durham and Burlington.

The Mebane City Council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning and special use permit needed to build the country store and gas station, according to a Jan. 11 news release from the Alamance Area Chamber of Commerce. The project is expected to generate 225 full-time jobs.

"The decision is a testament to the region's growth and commitment to enhancing local economic opportunities," the release said.

Here's what to know about the chain and any potential for a Wilmington location.

What is Buc-ee's?

Founded in 1982, the 24-hour Texas-based travel center is well-known for "the world's cleanest restrooms," extensive snack selections, and plethora of gas pumps. The store offers 24/7 fresh hot food, cold sandwiches, a jerky bar, homemade fudge, and more, according to the webpage.

With 47 locations in total, Buc-ee's currently operates across the southern United States in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.

What are the plans for the Mebane location?

The 74,000 square-foot store will be located in Alamance County at 1425 Trollingwood-Hawfields Road off exit 152 on I-40.

The store will feature 120 gas pumps, 652 parking spaces, and 24 electric vehicle charging stations. The store could potentially open in 2025 if "major roadwork" is completed.

What about Wilmington?

A site off Interstate 40 is slated to be the first Buc-ee's location in North Carolina as soon as 2025.

As of present, the opening of a Buc-ee's location in Wilmington is not on the horizon.

Most Buc-ee's locations are strategically situated along interstates between major destinations or near minor regional hubs. With Wilmington located on the coast at the end of I-40, the city isn't likely to be an ideal spot for the travel pit-stop.

Additionally, the expansiveness of Buc-ee's convenience stores demands a substantial amount of open space, a real estate commodity that is often hard to secure in the Wilmington region.

What's the closest Buc-ee's?

Fortunately for Buc-ee's enthusiasts, a location already exists closer to Wilmington than the proposed Mebane site.

The nearest Buc-ee's is about a two-hour drive away off I-95 in Florence, South Carolina. This location opened in 2022 and is at the interstate's halfway point between Miami and New York.

