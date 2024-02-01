Buc-ee's has dropped Valentine's Day merch. Here's where to find it.

Buc-ee's home state is in for a treat this month. The supersized gas and convenience store chain has just dropped its Valentine's merch, and Texans are falling more in love.

Does Buc-ee's have Valentine's blankets?

Buc-ee's does indeed have Valentine's blankets — and much more!

Texas Snax advertises the extensive Valentine's Day Collection available at Buc-ee's. Here's a glimpse into the merch and prices:

Valentine's Day blanket, $39.95 USD

Valentine's Day shirt, $29.95 USD

Valentine's Day socks, $10.95 USD

Valentine's Day hair accessories, $11.95 USD

Valentine's Day coloring and activity book, $7.95 USD

Buc-ee's merch also included a Valentine's Day Fit Forty tumbler for $44.99 USD, but it has already sold out.

What makes Buc-ee's so famous?

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's has always stood out from the crowd. The company boasts the cleanest restrooms in the world. But its fame doesn't stop there.

The chain holds not one but two world records. The Buc-ee's in Katy, TX holds the world record for the longest car wash in the world, according to ABC13. The conveyor stretches out to 255 feet. Its location in Sevierville, TN, is the largest convenience store in the world, at a whopping 74,707 square feet.

Where is the nearest Buc-ee's?

The gas and convenience store chain has a staggering 20 locations throughout Texas, including its headquarters in Lake Jackson. Here's the complete list:

Alvin

Angleton

Bastrop

Denton

Ennis

Fort Worth

Freeport

Giddings

Katy

Lake Jackson

League City

Madisonville

Melissa

New Braunfels

Ottine

Pearland

Royse City

Temple

Texas City

Wharton

