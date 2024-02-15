Buc-ee's submits application to build its first Treasure Coast location near Fort Pierce

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Buc-ee's, the Texas-based mega-gas station chain, has officially submitted a site plan to St. Lucie County for its first Treasure Coast location.

The travel center would be on the southeast corner of the Interstate 95 Indrio Road interchange and may ultimately comprise more than 700 parking spots and more than 100 gas pumps surrounding a store with signature smoked barbeque and famously clean bathrooms.

Buc-ee's in Daytona Beach

It would be either the third or fourth location in Florida, with stores already in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine and another planned in Ocala. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Ocala location in July, and Marion County commissioners approved rezoning for the project in January, according to the Ocala StarBanner.

Before a Buc-ee's could be built in St. Lucie County, a series of boxes must be checked.

The site plan will be reviewed by the internal Development Review Committee. That process could take multiple meetings spanning several weeks, county spokesperson Erick Gill said. Applicants are allowed to make revisions to their plans based on feedback from that committee.

The site plan, with possible revisions, then would go to the Planning and Zoning Board, where commissioners would recommend either approval or denial. County commissioners then would have the option of accepting or rejecting the Planning and Zoning Board's recommendations. Overall, the process can take several months, Gill said.

TC Palm first reported Buc-ee's interest in a St. Lucie County location in August.

This story will be updated.

