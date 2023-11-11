After Bucha and Irpin, ‘Imagine what Russia would do to Lviv’ – says Ukrainian warrior urging unity

A man near the memorial in honor of fallen Ukrainian soldiers on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv, November 7, 2023

There should be no conflict between the rear and the front in Ukraine, Oleksandr Yabchaka, a fighter with the Dmytro Kotsiubaylo Honor company of the of the 1st separate mechanized Da Vinci Wolves battalion, told Radio NV on Oct. 10.

"If we use common sense, we shouldn't have any conflict of interest," Yabchanka said.

Read also: Veteran Ukrainian diplomat warns against expecting reparations from Russia in near future

“On the contrary. We have only one interest now, the main one is to survive because the only guarantee to stay alive is to win the war.”

The Ukrainian warrior stated that sometimes this basic interest is forgotten and other interests are discussed.

"What other evidence is needed to show how the occupiers behave in the occupied territories?" he said.

“After Bucha and Irpin, I think no one should have any doubts about what the occupiers are doing in the occupied territories. Imagine what they were doing in the eastern parts of the occupied territories of Ukraine. And imagine what they would do if they occupied, for example, Lviv? Lviv residents, imagine for a moment what the occupiers would do if they managed to occupy Lviv... if they found ‘Banderites’ in Izyum, imagine how they would treat people if they occupied, God forbid, Lviv.”

Read also: Two Russian officers responsible for Bucha massacre murders identified

All Ukrainians must recognize the Russians' malign intent – that their military forces invaded Ukraine solely to devastate the Ukrainian nation, he said adding that if defenders remain resolutely focused on repelling this aggression, any lesser interests will naturally fall by the wayside.

Russian troops entered the Kyiv suburb of Bucha in the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. After Russia’s invading forces fled Kyiv Oblast in late March 2022, the world saw the results of their atrocities, which claimed hundreds of lives. In Bucha, Irpin, and along the Zhytomyr highway, the bodies of civilians tortured and killed by Russians were found.

The Ukrainian government recognized the actions of Russia and its army as genocide of the Ukrainian people on April 14.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine