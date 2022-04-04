Bucha massacre: ‘Horrifying’ footage shows evidence of war crimes inflicted on Kyiv suburb

Content warning: This video contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers.

As allegations of potential war crimes committed by the Russian military against Ukrainian civilians continue to mount, video footage from Bucha and other towns on the outskirts of Kyiv shows indiscriminate violence inflicted upon the local population. Images show dead bodies bound, executed, and discarded on the street among the rubble of heavy artillery, as well as in improvised mass graves filled with corpses. Although the Russian government has denied responsibility, many leaders from around the world are amplifying calls for prosecution of war crimes.

