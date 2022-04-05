Bucha massacre revives EU momentum to cut off Russian energy

Reproduced from Bloomberg; Chart: Axios Visuals

Russia's massacre of civilians in Bucha has reignited a debate within the European Union about banning Russian energy imports — and whether any threshold of atrocity in Ukraine would justify plunging Europe into a recession.

Why it matters: The EU's continued reliance on Russian energy is refilling the Kremlin's coffers at a breakneck pace, financing President Vladimir Putin's war machine at the same time Western leaders claim to be collecting evidence for a future trial at The Hague.

By the numbers: EU countries have paid Russia more than $20 billion for fossil fuels since the invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Russia is projected to earn $320.7 billion from energy exports this year — 36% more than in 2021, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Oil and gas exports made up about 40% of the Russian government's budget last year.

Driving the news: The searing images from Bucha over the weekend prompted French President Emmanuel Macron to come out Monday in favor of a fresh round of sanctions on Russian oil and coal.

Russian gas would be left out of any potential embargo for now, as it accounts for 40% of Europe's supply.

But momentum for a sanctions package that would ban oil and coal imports is growing.

That would, potentially, allow Europe to take a stand against the atrocities while buying more time for a gas phase-down.

Between the lines: The EU's ability to forge consensus among all 27 member states for sanctions is being tested by electoral politics and war fatigue.

Hungary's far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Putin's closest ally in Europe, won a resounding victory in Sunday's elections. He used his speech to attack both Brussels and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

German officials belonging to different parties in the governing coalition came out with mixed messages Monday about whether now was the moment to take a hard line on gas.

Lithuania, meanwhile, decided to move forward on its own, becoming the first EU country to fully cease importing Russian gas.

