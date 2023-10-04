Bucha massacre: Ukraine's Security Service identifies "Hero of Russia" involved in torture and murder

The Security Service of Ukraine has identified another Russian invader involved in the mass torture and killing of civilians during the temporary occupation of Kyiv Oblast: Lieutenant Nursultan Mussagaleev.

Source: Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU)

Details: Mussagaleev is the commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 104th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (Pskov).

The higher military and political leadership of the Russian Federation awarded Mussagaleev with the "Hero of Russia" star and the "For military merits" medal after the escape of the invaders from the Kyiv Oblast. Then the Russian propagandists filmed a story about him, which appeared in prime time on the Russia 1 TV channel.

The investigation materials indicate that the Russian military officer, as part of the occupation groups of Russia, crossed the northern border of Ukraine and arrived in Bucha district to prepare an offensive on Kyiv on 24 February 2022.

Mussagaleev took part in the so-called mopping-up operations aimed at suppressing the resistance movement and intimidating the residents of the oblast during his stay in the territory of the hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

During one of these punitive measures, the commander of a Russian reconnaissance platoon ordered his subordinates to abduct a 29-year-old resident driving a car through a Russian checkpoint.

The invaders accused the man of allegedly helping the Ukrainian military build fortifications near Kyiv. Photos of construction materials found on his mobile phone became the fictitious "pretext" for this.

The man was taken to the forest near the village of Dmytrivka, where he was brutally tortured for a long time, and then, on Mussagaleev's order, he was shot, and his body was left at the scene of the murder.

As a result of the investigation of this crime, the SSU received the testimony of a Russian prisoner who, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, was part of the suspect's unit. A prisoner of war confirmed the torture and execution of a resident of Bucha district.

The identities of two more of Mussagaleev's subordinates, who shot the man, have also been established. They turned out to be senior sergeant Aleksei Kolesnikov, the deputy platoon commander of the occupiers, and sergeant Aleksandr Viselkov, the commander of the 2nd division of the enemy unit.

Quote: "Based on the evidence collected, the SSU investigators served Mussagaleev and his two accomplices with a notice of suspicion under Art.28.1, Art.438.1 and 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons).

Since the perpetrators are in territory not under the control of Ukraine, complex measures are being taken to bring them to justice. Each of the war criminals will be found and punished regardless of the time and place of their stay."

