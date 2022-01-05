Buchanan County man arrested, charged with felony sex abuse

Jan. 5—HONAKER, Va. — Following an investigation by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, an instructor at a learning center is facing a felony charge of sexual abuse of a juvenile.

The Buchanan County Sheriffs Office arrested George R. Brown, 52, of Honaker, Va. on Dec. 21, 2021, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. Brown has been charged with sexual abuse of a juvenile age 15 to 17 by person in custodial or supervisory relationship, which is a felony.

An investigation was launched after a complaint was filed with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, it was learned that Brown was an instructor at the Buchanan County Technology Career and Higher Learning Center. On or about Dec. 16, 2021 Brown intentionally sexually abused a student there, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Brown was released on a $7,500 secure bond and a hearing is scheduled on March 22 in the Buchanan County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com