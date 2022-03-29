Buchanan County Sheriff searching for two Kentucky men who robbed Hurley flood victims

Mar. 29—HURLEY, Va. — Investigators with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office have obtained multiple warrants for two Kentucky individuals involved with crimes against Hurley flood victims.

On March 25, two suspicious individuals were noticed at a home in the Guesses Fork area, which was affected by a devastating flood on Aug. 30, 2021, according to statement issued Tuesday by the sheriff's office. The suspects were loading items from that home into their vehicle.

A local citizen approached the two men to inquire what they were doing, and one of the two men brandished a firearm at the citizen, investigators said. The two men then left the area in their vehicle.

After an investigation, the two men have been identified, and have been charged with multiple offenses, including breaking and entering, grand larceny and one of the men was charged with an additional brandishing of a firearm.

Due to officer safety concerns and integrity into locating the two individuals, their names were being withheld as of Tuesday. Once arrests have been made, their identity will be made public, according to the sheriff's office announcement.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is currently working with Kentucky authorities in locating and arresting the two individuals. They are considered armed and dangerous.

If these individuals are seen, Sheriff John McClanahan warns not to approach them, but to call local authorities.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office has increased patrols in the Guesses Fork area. Residents are urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 276-935-2313 if any suspicious activity is noticed in the Guesses Fork area.

