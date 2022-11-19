Buchanan County supervisor arrested, jailed

Nov. 19—A member of the Buchanan County, Va. Board of Supervisors has been arrested and held without bond on a multitude of charges related to violating a protective order and stalking.

Virginia State Police said Trey Adkins, 42, representing the Knox District, is charged with 35 counts of violating a protective order, 35 counts of stalking, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of destruction of public property, one count of illegal use of a tracking device, and one count of inducing a witness to provide false testimony.

The Virginia State Police initiated an investigation in October into allegations concerning Adkins' actions and possibly being in violation of a protective order.

Adkins was arrested Thursday and is incarcerated at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

He was taken into custody without incident, the state police said.

A Buchanan County spokesperson confirmed Adkins is a county supervisor and said no meeting of the board has yet been set to discuss any course of action.

According to the Buchanan County Circuit Court Criminal Division, Adkins also was charged recently with dozens of felonies relating to election fraud.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com