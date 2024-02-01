Buchanan Town Board candidates Linda Olson, Jennifer Rottier, Paul Knuppel on ballot for primary

BUCHANAN - Two of the three Town Board candidates for the Supervisor 2 seat said they are running to improve the town's roads.

Two supervisor seats on the Buchanan Town Board are up for election this spring. Incumbent Paul Knuppel for the Supervisor 2 seat is seeking reelection with newcomers Linda Olson and Jennifer Rottier challenging him.

The three will face off in the Feb. 20 spring primary to narrow the field to two, who will advance to the April 2 election. The winner will serve a two-year term on the board.

The issue of town roads has been a hot topic in Buchanan for the past few years. In June, the state Supreme Court struck down the town's transportation utility fee that was put in place to fund road and stormwater drainage improvements.

With that option gone, candidates for the Town Board want to look at other avenues to improve roads.

The Post-Crescent asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire before the spring explaining why they are running and what issues they want to address if elected. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Here are important dates for voters to remember for the upcoming election:

Feb. 15: Deadline to request an absentee ballot.

Feb. 16: Deadline to register to vote at your municipal office.

Feb. 20: Spring primary. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit myvote.wi.gov to register to vote and find your polling place.

April 2: Spring election and presidential primary.

Paul Knuppel

Knuppel did not respond to multiple requests from The Post-Crescent to provide biographical information nor responses to our questions.

We will update this story if/when he responds.

This is Knuppel's second run at Town Board supervisor. He was previously elected in 2022.

Linda Olson

Linda Olsen

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired school administrator

Highest level of education: Master's degrees in sport psychology, industrial management and education administration

Relevant experience: Three-year member and current chair of the Town of Buchanan Board of Appeals, key spouse 115th Air National Guard Medical Group Det. 1, Wisconsin Athletic Director Association Board member for six years, retired school administrator and athletic director/youth apprenticeship coordinator, Darboy Kiwanis Club member.

Jennifer Rottier

Jennifer Rottier

Age: 43

Occupation: Rawhide Youth Services annual giving manager

Highest level of education: Associate degree in business administration

Relevant experience: Town of Buchanan Board of Appeals member, previous Parks Committee member.

Why are you running for town supervisor?

Olson: Now that I am retired, I have the time to dedicate and be more involved in my community. I am an independent thinker and believe I can bring an objective, fresh perspective to the board. During my career, I have analyzed many issues with diverse groups of people. As teams we were able to make strategic decisions based on facts, focusing on doing what's right.

Rottier: I am originally from this area and am very proud of our community. I’d like to continue to find ways to give back and contribute to Buchanan. Desire for change. I’d like to be part of improving the quality of life for our taxpayers and finding the best resources in the most financially responsible way. Our town would like to see services improved and an improved maintenance plan for our roads and projects. I would be an advocate for those who have busy lives and can’t make it to town meetings. I want to develop better lines of communication.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Olson: I have experience in working with wide demographics and personalities while moving toward a common goal. I am looking to provide stability and common sense in addressing decisions for our town. I am a problem solver with experience in developing creative solutions to address concerns.

Rottier: I would be the best candidate for the Supervisor 2 position because leading up to this election I have immersed myself in our town’s issues and plans. I want to improve and update our town’s ordinances while also building a path for future change when needed. I want to be part of improving our town’s roads and services while finding the most fiscally responsible way of doing this, which includes researching and communicating all options. I will focus on park improvement to continue to be a desired area for families. I will offer multiple communication options to make sure everyone is heard.

What are Buchanan residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Olson: Safety: There is a shortage of volunteer EMTs and firefighters. My solution is to work with our fire chief and the local high school guidance counselors and principals. Our high school students can go to Fox Valley Tech to take classes. After they successfully complete the classes and test they can be reimbursed $500 the following year.

Roads: Our roads and ditches need repair. I would like to look at how other towns handle this issue and also look at the option of having two engineers with one of those engineers being devoted to our roads and drainage situations.

Rottier: Residents have concerns about our parks being unsafe and not being accessible by all, our current state of deteriorating roads and staying informed. Buchanan residents are concerned about raising taxes without upgraded services. I believe our services need to be addressed to create the best offering for our diverse needs in our community and confirm our tax dollars are being used effectively. I want to build communication plans for our residents to express their concerns and update them in a way that fits their needs. I will focus on residents who have drainage issues and find solutions to resolve these issues.

