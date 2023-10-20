Bucharest to deploy advanced anti-drone system along border with Ukraine

Romania will deploy a state-of-the-art anti-drone system on its border with Ukraine to ensure that UAV debris does not fall on its territory, the Romanian HotNews agency reported on Oct. 20, citing sources in the country’s government.

The news comes after Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with his Romanian counterpart Marcel Ciolacu in Kyiv on Oct. 18, announcing that both countries would employ a new approach towards preventing Russian attacks on Ukraine's strategic infrastructure on the border with Romania.

Other measures have been taken within the framework of NATO, together with the United States, to prevent further incidents, Ciolacu said.

Debris and wreckage from Russian drones have been discovered on Romanian territory on a number of occasions, spillover from attacks on Ukraine.

According to Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar on Oct. 11, all the drones discovered by the Romanian authorities are of Russian origin.

"We did not recognize any intention in either of these situations; Romanian territory was not the target; the strike was of an accidental nature.”

