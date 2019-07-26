Bucher Industries AG (VTX:BUCN): Will The Growth Last?

Based on Bucher Industries AG's (VTX:BUCN) earnings update in December 2018, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, as a 1.0% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of -1.1%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of CHF212m, we can expect this to reach CHF214m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Bucher Industries in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How will Bucher Industries perform in the near future?

Longer term expectations from the 8 analysts covering BUCN’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

By 2022, BUCN's earnings should reach CHF232m, from current levels of CHF212m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 2.5%. This leads to an EPS of CHF22.14 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of CHF20.77. Margins are currently sitting at 6.9%, which is expected to expand to 7.0% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Bucher Industries, I've put together three important aspects you should further research:

