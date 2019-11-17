Has Bucher Industries AG (VTX:BUCN) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

Measuring Bucher Industries AG's (SWX:BUCN) track record of past performance is a useful exercise for investors. It enables us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess BUCN's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and weigh these figures against its long-term trend and industry movements.

How Well Did BUCN Perform?

BUCN's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of CHF216m has increased by 8.4% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 4.1%, indicating the rate at which BUCN is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's see whether it is only attributable to an industry uplift, or if Bucher Industries has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Bucher Industries has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 17% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.7% exceeds the CH Machinery industry of 5.3%, indicating Bucher Industries has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Bucher Industries’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 12% to 17%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 44% to 25% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Bucher Industries's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Bucher Industries has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Bucher Industries to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

