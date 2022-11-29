Bucher Industries (VTX:BUCN) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Bucher Industries (VTX:BUCN) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Bucher Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = CHF376m ÷ (CHF2.8b - CHF1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Bucher Industries has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bucher Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bucher Industries here for free.

So How Is Bucher Industries' ROCE Trending?

Bucher Industries has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 105% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Bucher Industries' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Bucher Industries has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 9.0% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

