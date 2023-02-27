Bucher Industries (VTX:BUCN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Bucher Industries AG (VTX:BUCN) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CHF13.00 on the 25th of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.2%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Bucher Industries' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, based ont he last payment, Bucher Industries was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 84% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 5.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 49%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Bucher Industries Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CHF4.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CHF9.50. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.0% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Bucher Industries has been growing its earnings per share at 16% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. On the plus side, the dividend looks sustainable by most measures but it is let down by the lack of cash flows. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bucher Industries that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

