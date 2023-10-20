Buck says he’s being evicted from Windsor office after voting against Jordan

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Ken Buck said the landlord of their Windsor office is terminating their lease after the congressman voted against Rep. Jim Jordan’s speakership bid.

On NBC News Thursday, the congressman said, “I’ve been evicted from my office in Colorado. I have notice of an eviction because the landlord is mad with my voting record on the speaker issue.”

Republicans voice opposition to temporarily empowering acting speaker

Property records show the owner of the property on Pelican Lakes Point is listed as “Dairy Farmers of America Inc.”

FOX31’s calls and emails to the Kansas City-based organization have not been returned.

Buck said he’s also received multiple death threats and 20,000 voicemails regarding his vote against Jordan.

A spokesperson for Buck said those threats have been reported “to the proper authorities for investigation.”

