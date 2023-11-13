Buck Tangled in Barbed Wire for 2 Days Freed by Deputies With Saw, Bolt Cutters

Body camera footage shows deputies in rural Wisconsin working together to cut free a “massive” buck that got himself caught in barbed wire on Sunday, November 12.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office WI, the deer had been stuck in barbed wire around a tree “for the past two days.”

The department wrote on Facebook: “As the deputies arrived, they observed the exhausted buck still trying to free himself.” With the use of bolt cutters and a reciprocating saw, the officers were able to free the animal and “he ran off to live for another day!”

The video shows the deer and its rescuers being worn out in the encounter, with one deputy saying, “I’m sweating really bad” as the buck gallops off. Credit: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office WI via Storyful