Buckaroo Gardner given consecutive five-year sentences for chase

Feb. 8—The man pulled out of an area swamp after running from authorities last summer received a pair of consecutive five-year sentences in Montana State Prison on Jan. 25.

Buckaroo Bennie Gardner, 43, had pleaded guilty in Flathead County District Court to criminal endangerment and criminal mischief in early December after striking a deal with prosecutors. Both charges stemmed from a July 21 law enforcement pursuit involving the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Two Bear Air and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear in a separate theft case, Gardner allegedly fled until his vehicle broke down near Montford Road. He then continued to run on foot, authorities said at the time.

Authorities eventually tracked Gardner to a swamp, officials said, where he was found with the help of a K-9 team hiding in an abandoned duck blind.

Along with the new charges and the prior theft charge, Gardner also faced the possibility of seeing a suspended 10-year sentence on a 2013 case revoked following his arrest. In exchange for Gardner's pleading guilty to criminal endangerment and criminal mischief, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the revocation proceedings and drop the outstanding theft case.

Judge Robert Allison handed down the consecutive sentences while giving Gardner credit for 189 days of time served. The two stints were to run consecutive to what remained of the sentence from Gardner's 2013 case.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.