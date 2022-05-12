What’s on your bucket list? For one woman in the Florida Keys, it was getting arrested

Ah, the bucket list — all those exciting experiences to check off before you kick the bucket. Travel and adventure probably top yours.

But Keys deputies say the bucket list for one 19-year-old Homestead woman included getting arrested. Now she can check it off.

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was taken to jail Thursday and faces a felony charge after Monroe County deputies said she was caught speeding and driving recklessly in a Toyota sedan south on Card Sound Road at about 7:47 a.m.

When Sgt. Robert Dosh spotted the Toyota, he hit his lights and siren, but the driver didn’t stop.

Douglas drove farther south until finally coming to a stop at the three-way intersection at County Road 905, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. She then “stated getting arrested was on her bucket list since high school,” Linhardt said in a news release Thursday.

Douglas, listed as a housekeeper from Homestead, was charged with fleeing and eluding, a felony. A bond amount wasn’t immediately listed in the sheriff’s online records.

She was still in jail Thursday afternoon and is due in Monroe County Court on June 14.

MCSO’s Facebook post on the arrest brought plenty of reaction.

“I’m scared to know what else is on her bucket list,” one woman commented.

“I have a feeling she doesn’t understand the concept of a bucket list,” another pointed out.

Several people didn’t find the police report amusing, citing a fatal crash in the Upper Keys on Wednesday afternoon involving a wrong-way driver on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 that leads into the Florida Keys. Two people were killed.

Others were curious that a 19-year-old even had a bucket list, not to mention what was on it.

“That should be at the end of a bucket list like when you are 100.”