Buckeye Chuck back in the flesh on Groundhog Day after animal rights controversy last year

WMRN-AM radio personality Paul James oversees the annual Groundhog Day celebration on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the studios in Marion. According to Buckeye Chuck’s official forecast, Ohio is looking at six more weeks of winter.

It's almost time for Ohioans to place their faith into a live rodent to determine the weather forecast for the remainder of winter.

Ohio's weather-predicting whistle pig Buckeye Chuck will emerge from his burrow in Marion, Ohio on Feb. 2 for Groundhog Day. As superstition goes, if the groundhog sees his shadow, he will retreat into his den and there will be six more weeks of winter. Spring will arrive early if he doesn't see his shadow.

Marion's WMRN-AM will broadcast Buckeye Chuck's official forecast at 7:40 a.m. on Groundhog Day. There have been some big changes since Groundhog Day 2023, when the radio station used a stuffed groundhog instead of a live animal in response to backlash from animal rights advocates.

Groundhog Day 2023: Ohio's stuffed Buckeye Chuck predicts 6 more weeks of winter

PETA took issue with the station's employment of Kokas Exotics, an exotic animal breeder located in Marion County that has supplied a live groundhog for the radio event for several years. The animal rights group said the breeder was only licensed to breed and sell animals, not exhibit them.

Now, there's a new Buckeye Chuck, a 1-year-old whistle pig named Murray who lives at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

An Ohio family found him on the side of the road and took care of him, hoping to release him. Instead, because he had too much contact with humans, he had to continue to be held in captivity. He now lives at the museum's Wildlife Resource Center and participates in educational programming, according to the museum's website.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Groundhog Day 2024: When will Buckeye Chuck predict Ohio's weather?