Buckeye council has approved a downtown revitalization plan. What that means

The Buckeye City Council has approved a new plan to guide the revitalization of the downtown region.

Approval of the Downtown Specific Area Plan in October followed more than a year of public outreach and is building off at least four other efforts to envision the future of Buckeye's downtown going back to the mid-1980s.

Buckeye could eventually be made up of 27 master-planned communities with a population of nearly 800,000. Some residents hope to see the historical downtown area as the city's hub.

Ken Galica, Buckeye's principal planner, said that, for now, the city is focusing on revitalization efforts that don't necessarily need money budgeted in advance.

For example, the city is examining its building and fire codes to determine if any potential obstacles for prospective businesses can be addressed. Buckeye officials are looking at other cities with successful downtown areas, such as Gilbert and Chandler, to see how their building and fire codes compare.

Officials are also working out how to signify downtown's revitalization has been approved by the council and is underway. There's potential for an archway that says "Monroe Avenue," Galica said. Monroe will be the main east-west component of the downtown region along with Fourth Street, which runs north-south.

Over the next 20 years, the city will be working on its more expensive, long-term projects that will need to be budgeted in advance. Monroe Avenue will have softer landscaping and places for pedestrians to sit outside, Galica said.

The goal is to have a variety of housing options, restaurants and employment opportunities in the downtown area, Galica said. There are already three multi-family housing projects in various stages of development in the downtown area that will be able to accommodate about 600 families.

Density is one of the most important things when it comes to attracting new businesses, Galica said. The new multi-family housing units will hopefully attract new businesses to the area to provide dining and entertainment options.

"Most businesses want to be where the people are, where they'll have a lot of foot traffic and people just popping in and using their products or services," Galica said.

Employers setting up facilities nearby will be another source of residents to support the downtown revitalization. KORE Power is building a facility near State Route 85 and Baseline Road that is expected to have around 3,000 employees. Rehrig Pacific Company's manufacturing plant will bring another 125 jobs to a spot a lot near Turner Road and MC-85.

The city is also providing incentives to draw businesses to the area, such as fee reductions and lowered permitting costs around the downtown area.

Many residents have expressed a desire to have Buckeye hold onto a small-town feel. Improvements such as plantings, benches and sidewalks will all be designed to preserve Buckeye's identity, Galica said. Architectural review of private projects will ensure that new businesses complement the ones that are already there.

Galica said Buckeye residents are asking for a grocery store like Trader Joe's, as well as independent restaurants and stores.

Traffic concerns will be addressed as new businesses come in, Galica said. But the city will be prioritizing finding a way to reroute traffic away from Monroe Avenue within the next five years, Galica said.

