Buckeye hires Doug Sandstrom as new deputy city manager

Buckeye has a new deputy city manager.

Doug Sandstrom, who was previously the finance director for the city of Goodyear, will begin his new role on Jan. 8.

James Shano, the city's previous deputy city manager, had been in the role since 2018 before announcing his departure in November. Shano started a new role as director of land development at LGA Engineering.

Sandstrom has had several roles around the Valley before being hired as Goodyear's finance director in 2016. He was previously assistant city manager for the city of Surprise and finance director was Casa Grande.

Buckeye's other deputy city managers are David Roderique, who has been in the role since 2021, and Javier Setovich, who has been in the role since 2022 and also came from the city of Goodyear.

Doug Sandstrom named Buckeye deputy city manager