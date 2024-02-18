Buckeye Lake mayor accused of aiding lawsuit against village police while fighting recall

BUCKEYE LAKE − Embattled Buckeye Lake Mayor Jeryne Peterson, facing a recall election Feb. 27, has come under additional criticism for communications with a Union Township man suing the village and accused of harassing village employees.

Jimmy Hudson, who filed a lawsuit against the village over a speeding ticket and various alleged violations of his rights, has been in communication with the mayor. Some of the mayor’s critics describe her actions as “colluding,” “negotiating,” or “encouraging,” the village’s opponent in U.S. District Court.

Peterson said she did not encourage or advise Hudson in his lawsuit against the village and said she would not speculate on the merits of his case.

“Mr. Hudson texted me that he was going to bring the lawsuit and I told him that he has to do what he has to do,” Peterson said in an email. “I think Mr. Hudson is exercising his First Amendment right to petition the government for redress of grievances.”

Buckeye Lake Mayor Jeryne Peterson

Police Chief Jason Harget said Hudson has already been served a criminal trespass warning and village employees may seek protection orders to keep Hudson away from them. A charge of obstruction of official business could also be filed if it continues, Harget said.

Hudson came to village offices “multiple times a week” seeking village documents, the chief said.

“We had an employee in fear of coming to work,” Harget said. “She didn’t want to come to work because of fear of harassment. They’re not going to get threatened at work. It’s just unacceptable.”

Hudson said he has a right to pursue government documents and may file additional lawsuits against the village. The current lawsuit names the village, police department, police chief, a former police officer, solicitor and council president as defendants.

“I never threatened anybody,” Hudson said. “You have to actually commit a crime before you can be ‘criminally trespassed.’ Law enforcement is supposed to enforce laws and not feelings.

“One lady did not like being filmed. If you don’t like being filmed, don’t work in the public. I’m just trying to get public information. It’s a First Amendment protected activity. Our constitution allows this.”

Adam James, a Buckeye Lake resident, said, “Ms. Peterson encouraged Mr. Hudson to move forward with his complaint yet asked for Chief Harget to be removed from the complaint. Legally, Ms. Peterson does not have the authority or right to side-step legal counsel and speak to Mr. Hudson in order to negotiate terms.

“In his own words he has said publicly that (Peterson) invited him to speak at a council meeting…. encouraging him to speak against the solicitor, the police and council.”

Peterson responded, “Absolutely not,” when asked if she requested Hudson remove the police chief from being named in his lawsuit.

But Hudson said the mayor did ask that the chief be removed. "She did, on a text. I told her I’m not going to do that.”

Village Council President Linda Goodman said Peterson’s encouragement of Hudson and her Supreme Court filing to stop the recall election are both perplexing.

“My personal feeling is the same as the Supreme Court filing,” Goodman said. “I have a hard time understanding why the mayor is a part of suing the village she represents. She felt he could help her and she could help him.”

Casey Clark, who lost to the mayor in the last election, said, “The most outrageous thing she’s done is bringing Jimmy Hudson into the village. She encourages him to come to council meeting. She has asked him to go after Linda Goodman and (solicitor) Brad Nicodemus.”

Peterson said she does not really know Hudson, but added, “He doesn’t like Nicodemus. So, we have that in common.”

Hudson said he told the mayor he was going to file the Jan. 24 lawsuit, which seeks $25 million for multiple violations of his rights, and also asks the Buckeye Lake Police Department be shut down.

“I told her I was filing the lawsuit," Hudson said. "I’m not necessarily saying she’s OK with it, but she understands why I’m doing it.”

Hudson received a speeding ticket, citing him for traveling 46 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone on Walnut Road in Buckeye Lake. He alleges the villages radar guns are not properly maintained and calibrated.

The police chief gave a detailed defense of the radar calibration program at the Jan. 22 council meeting.

When asked if the police department radar guns are faulty, the mayor responded, “I have no basis on which to form an opinion on that. I’m not a radar gun expert nor have I been trained in their operation and testing.”

Hudson said the mayor asked him to speak at the Jan. 22 meeting and encouraged him to take his allegations to the media.

"I had been talking to her about what had been going on,” Hudson said. “I think the mayor is the only one willing to listen to me about the corruption going on. She admitted my rights were violated.”

Buckeye Lake mayor accused of aiding lawsuit against village police