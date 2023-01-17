Buckeye police.

Buckeye police said Tuesday that a man was taken into custody after he confessed to killing his wife.

According to the police statement, 54-year-old Hercelyn Mayo arrived at the Buckeye Police Department headquarters at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday and told officers that he had shot his wife at their home after the two had an argument.

Hercelyn Mayo was then taken into custody while officers responded to the house near Desert Bloom Street and 201st Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found 52-year-old Charon Mayo deceased with gunshot wounds.

According to the police statement, investigators learned Hercelyn Mayo left the scene shortly after shooting his wife and drove to a relative's house before heading to the Police Department to report the shooting.

Hercelyn Mayo was later arrested on homicide charges.

No other information was released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Buckeye man arrested after admitting to shooting his wife, police say