Buckeye is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Here's what's next

Buckeye, one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

The city's population ballooned from about 50,000 in 2010 to over 105,000 in 2022. And at about 640 square miles, geographically, Buckeye is the largest city in the state. But with a build-out percentage of 15% and a population that is only a fraction of the size of Phoenix's 1.6 million, developers have plenty of options when it comes to where exactly that growth will take place.

Some of Buckeye's planned projects include a new shopping center and revitalization of the city's historic downtown area. Here are the three fastest-growing areas in the city.

Verrado and Interstate 10

This intersection is a particularly hot spot for new development, said Buckeye Economic Development Director Suzanne Boyles.

The area recently got a new Costco at the southwest corner of the intersection. At the northeast corner, Vestar and DMB Associates are working to develop the new Verrado Marketplace. The mixed-use retail, dining and entertainment center will have over 500,000 square feet of retail and is expected to break ground in summer 2024.

The area has a total of 4.5 million square feet of planned development. And of that, 1.2 million will be built in the next two years, Boyles said.

The area will also see two new hospitals: Abrazo Community Health Network is planning one on the southwest corner, while Banner Health is developing one on the northwest corner.

Buckeye Rail Corridor

The Buckeye Rail Corridor is part of the city's effort to help support the city's growth. Plenty of new jobs will soon be available along the corridor, Boyles said. The Rail Corridor is located north of downtown Buckeye, with several developments along West Southern Avenue.

Ross Dress For Less purchased 213 acres of land near Rainbow Road and Southern Avenue for $28.3 million in January 2022. The 1.7 million-square-foot distribution center is expected to employ about 1,300 people.

Rehrig Pacific Company also began construction earlier this year on a new manufacturing plant, which is expected to bring 100 to 125 jobs by the time it becomes operational in 2024.

And Idaho-based KORE Power has begun construction on the 1 million-square-foot "KOREPlex" facility that will eventually bring about 3,000 jobs to the city. It’s about a mile from Buckeye’s downtown near State Route 85 and Baseline Road and will be the first lithium-ion battery plant in the country that is owned by a U.S. company.

Jackrabbit Trail and Indian School Road

The intersection at Jackrabbit Trail and Indian School Road has been another development hot spot because it was essentially a service desert in the city, Boyles said.

The development in that area expands over into Litchfield Park, with a lot of employment and residential development, Boyles said.

The area is home to a Fry's shopping center, where a new sit-down restaurant, Craftsman Cocktails & Kitchen, recently opened at the northwest section. The new Jackrabbit Ranch Marketplace is located at the southeast part of the intersection and has 75,000 square feet of retail over 3.5 acres. Some restaurants and retail include Macayo's, Goodwill and Popeye's.

