Buckeye police arrest 16-year-old for suspected threat against school homecoming game

Buckeye police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Monday morning after receiving reports last week that he had posted a threat on social media.

The threat was made against the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies homecoming game that was scheduled for Oct. 28.

Police arrested the boy, who was a former student of the school, and booked him into juvenile detention on multiple felony charges.

"The Buckeye Police Department will not tolerate activity that disrupts the safety and security of our community," the department said in a written statement. "Threats made against our schools, whether they are meant as a joke or not, are dangerous and will result in criminal charges."

