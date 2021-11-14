Buckeye police arrest 17-year-old suspected of shooting, killing teen

Shooting

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy suspected to be the shooter who killed a teenager early Saturday morning in Buckeye, according to a press release.

Officers responded to a large gathering outside of a business near Jackrabbit Trail and McDowell Road just before 2 a.m., according to Buckeye police. Moments later, multiple people began firing weapons and fled the area as officers arrived on the scene.

No injuries were immediately reported.

According to Buckeye police, officers received a call about 20 minutes later about a shooting outside of a business in the area of Yuma and Watson roads. When police arrived on the scene, a 16-year-old boy was found lying dead on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was not identified, a Buckeye police press release stated.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police were able to review surveillance footage of the nearby areas and talk to several witnesses. They learned that the suspect, an unidentified 17-year-old, had made threats toward the victim who was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, the press release said.

Buckeye police say that the two teens arrived at the location on Watson separately on Saturday. When the 17-year-old found out the other teen was present, he fatally shot him, according to police.

More shots rang out when a friend of the victim fired back at the suspect as he fled the scene, according to the press release.

The 17-year-old was arrested after some assistance from a police helicopter and support from the Department of Public Safety near 99th Avenue and Thomas Road. The suspect was not named by police because he is a minor.

