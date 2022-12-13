Buckeye police make arrest in Jesse Wilson case

Buckeye police announced Tuesday they have arrested Crystal Wilson in the case her dead 10-year-old adopted son, Jesse, who went missing in 2016 and was found dead nearly two years later.

Wilson was arrested in Gainesville, Georgia on Monday on charges of "abandonment or concealment of a dead body," Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall told reporters Tuesday morning.

Hall said that he believes Wilson knows what happened to the boy, but she has not told detectives.

The case made headlines in 2016.

Jesse was last seen in his room in his Buckeye home on the night of July 17, 2016. Buckeye police determined he left through a window in his bedroom. Crystal Wilson, his adoptive mother reported the disappearance the morning after.

Authorities quickly deemed the situation critical due to sweltering midsummer heat and the dangers the boy could face while walking alone. Jesse was known to slip out of the house to walk around the neighborhood at night, but he would never leave for long.

His disappearance prompted an extensive and prolonged search.

Search parties involved federal investigators, neighbors and other volunteers. Teams worked throughout the summer to try and find Jesse. The Buckeye Police Department continued investigating for months, but for nearly two years, there were few updates in the case.

On March 8, 2018, a Buckeye municipal employee found scattered skeletal remains near the intersection of State Route 85 and Broadway Road. Later that month, DNA analysis demonstrated that the remains were Jesse's.

The location of his remains was over 6 miles away from his house, but it was within a perimeter initially searched in the summer of 2016. According to police, the area was prone to flooding, and initial searches were unable to lead to Jesse's remains because the area was flooded at the time.

His cause of death was considered "undetermined," and police have since investigated the case as a homicide, with the help of the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force. Police never revealed any meaningful leads or named any suspects.

"I am extremely confident that this is going to get solved," Hall told reporters at the time. "I wish I could say it’s closure. But it’s not because we haven’t found the person responsible."

Hall said Tuesday that Wilson was the main "person of interest" all along.

The case broke after Buckeye police reassigned it to a new investigator, who gathered new evidence and reexamined old leads. The Buckeye detective worked with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to explore new angle.

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Wilson on the sole concealment charge on Dec. 9. She will now be extradited to Maricopa County for prosecution.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Crystal Wilson arrested in missing boy case of Jesse Wilson