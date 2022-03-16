Buckeye police arrest student who allegedly brought a gun to Verrado High School

Buckeye police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Wednesday morning after he brought a gun to Verrado High School, authorities say.

No one was hurt.

School staff were notified that a student possibly brought a weapon to campus at around 8 a.m. Staff began questioning a group of students about the situation and notified a Buckeye police school resource officer.

A student believed to have had the gun then fled before the officer stopped the student and learned the student didn't have a weapon. As the officer was speaking to the student, school staff were notified of a different student who was armed with a gun.

Two school staff members struggled with the student briefly before disarming him, according to Buckeye police.

At 9:20 a.m. Verrado High School announced that the campus was on lockdown, the weapon had been confiscated and the boy was detained. Soon after, Verrado announced classes had been canceled and that all students would be released for the day.

Buckeye police arrested the student, a 15-year-old boy, and were still investigating why he brought a gun to school and how he obtained it as of Wednesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear what criminal charges he may face.

Police did not elaborate why the other student fled or if they had any connection to the incident.

Police said the Agua Fria Union High School District dismissed students for the rest of the day and will have counselors available on campus Thursday for students and staff.

