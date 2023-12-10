Buckeye police chief to retire after 10 years

Chief Larry Hall decided he wanted to be a police officer when he was 15.

His brother had joined the New York City Police Department, and would tell stories about his experiences on the job.

"You know, I was locked in," Hall said.

And after 33 years in public safety, Hall is ready to move on from his current post as chief of the Buckeye Police Department. But that doesn't mean he's saying goodbye to public safety.

After working for the New York City Police Department and Mesa Police Department, Hall came to Buckeye as a police officer in 2006 and became police chief in 2014. His last day will be Jan. 20, officially marking 10 years of leading the department.

Hall had a brief stint as deputy city manager in Buckeye, deciding after six months it wasn't for him and returning to his position as police chief.

Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall will be retiring in 2024 after 10 years.

Hall said he's particularly proud of working with a team of people to earn accreditations for the department. The department received international accreditation from The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., or CALEA, in 2016, while its communications center was accredited in 2019.

Only 4% of law enforcement agencies earn accreditation, Hall said, and the Buckeye Police Department was the first dual-accredited agency in the state. Hall also helped to open the department's property and evidence facility as well as a new training center.

He said he has taken greatest pride in the achievements of his personnel.

"Watching them become successful and take on new challenges and watching them develop and grow. That's the most important thing to me. It always was," Hall said.

Hall has had to deal with a fair number of challenges as well. Buckeye police Officer David Grossman made national headlines in 2017 after a confrontation with a Buckeye teen with autism turned violent.

"It caused a lot of heartache with our community; it caused a lot of heartache with our personnel that were involved. You know, it was a very, very difficult case," Hall said.

As a result of the confrontation, Buckeye police, as well as other police departments around the country, have provided additional training for autism awareness. While Hall said there were no winners in the situation, the department came out stronger as a result of the additional trainings.

Hall also was chief as the department investigated the disappearance of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson, who went missing in 2016 and was found dead nearly two years later.

Hall doesn't know where his career will lead him next, but he hopes to continue working in public safety in some capacity. Hall thanked city staff members, elected officials and the community for their support.

Hall said he also was grateful for the officers he has worked with and will continue to worry about their safety. Hall said he's proud of the officers on his team for continuing to come to work every day despite the dangers they face.

"No matter where I'm at or what I'm doing, I will always continue to support those officers that are out there. They have such a difficult job. So many threats out there, but I'm so proud of them," Hall said.

Reach the reporter at ahardle@gannett.com or by phone at 480-259-8545. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @AlexandraHardle.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Buckeye police chief Larry Hall to retire in 2024