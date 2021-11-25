A man was found dead inside a burning vehicle.

Buckeye police are investigating the death of a man after his body was found inside a burning car parked on a driveway early Thursday morning.

Police said in a statement that officers responded just before 5 a.m. to reports of a vehicle fire at a home near West Southern Avenue and South Apache Road.

Officer found a burning car parked in a driveway with flames extending into the home. Fire crews were called to the scene and quickly put out the fire. Upon inspection of the vehicle, police found a body inside.

Police only identified the victim as an adult man.

Buckeye police said detectives are investigating, but believe the fire started due to a mechanical issue.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Buckeye police: Man found dead inside burning car