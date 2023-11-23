Buckeye prepares to re-present levy and bond issue to spring voters

Nov. 23—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — With the Buckeye Local Schools levy and bond issue failing to pass in the Nov. 7 election, the school board has a couple more chances to put it before voters.

They can opt to put it on the March 2024 ballot and also the November 2024 ballot, if needed, according to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.

The project consists of building one new, campus-style school on the Edgewood Senior High School property to house grades pre-K to 12, and then demolish the aging Edgewood High, Braden Junior High, Ridgeview Elementary and Kingsville Elementary.

Kingsville Elementary and Braden Middle School were built in 1928. Ridgeview was built in 1957, and Edgewood was built in 1961.

Throughout the past year, district officials have gathered information and performed assessments on the condition of each school. They also surveyed existing school district property to ensure it meets the district's needs.

With the help of the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, the determination is that repairs and replacements to failing systems and structures will continue to deplete district funds.

Earlier this month, the issue failed, with 1,529 votes for, and 2,324 votes against, according to Ashtabula County Board of Elections official results.

Last week, the school board held a special meeting and approved a resolution asking voters in March to approve a half-mill levy and a bond for new schools, which is at 8.9 mills for 37 years. Getting the levy on the ballot in the spring would required the board to meet a deadline that's fast approaching, according to the Board of Elections.

The next election date is March 19, 2024, and the filing deadline with the Board of Elections is Dec. 20, 2023, which is the day after Buckeye's December meeting.

Now that the board adopted a first resolution, they now must secure the county auditor's certification, and then pass a second resolution, which requires two meetings.

If approved, the levy and the bond issue will cost taxpayers about $329 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value, according to Auditor David Thomas.

District Superintendent Patrick Colucci commented the levy's failure to pass, saying, "We will continue to do our best to maintain high quality educational and safety standards for our students within the existing buildings."