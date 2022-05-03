Buckeye school board accepts separation agreement with Radwancky

May 3—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education voted Friday to accept a separation agreement with embattled IT coordinator John H. Radwancky.

According to the agreement, the board paid him nearly $111,000 with his resignation, effective May 1, 2022.

"The decision involving Mr. Radwancky's separation from employment with the district was a mutual one," Superintendent Patrick Colucci said. "He was employed by the district under a three-year contract through July 31, 2023."

The amount of the separation agreement reflects Radwancky's total compensation for the last year of his contract, as well as the amount remaining for this year, totaling $110,884.

Radwancky, 52, of Conneaut, was charged April 7 with one count of extortion, a third-degree felony, one count of unauthorized use of a computer, cable or telecommunications property, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of attempted grand theft, a fifth-degree felony while working at IT coordinator at Buckeye, according to court records.

Radwancky previously was employed as technology supervisor at Ashtabula Area City Schools. In 2017, he left AACS and went to work in basically the same capacity at Buckeye Local Schools.

According to the indictment, Radwancky is accused of threatening to commit theft in order to obtain something of value, unlawfully accessing property and attempting to deprive the Ashtabula Area City Schools of network access between Oct. 6, 2019 and May 7, 2020.

Colucci said the district only recently became aware of the charges pending against Radwancky, who was placed on administrative leave.

The board then met Friday afternoon to accept Radwancky's resignation, approve the separation agreement and assign Timothy Pike, in technology and community engagement, a $6,000 stipend for additional responsibilities in technology and business affairs for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.

During his April 25 arraignment In Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court in Jefferson, Radwancky appeared with his attorney, Joseph Klammer of Mentor, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Dean Topalof set a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, with the condition Radwancky have no contact with Ashtabula Area City Schools.

The case was assigned to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder.