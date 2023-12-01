Buckeye takes next step to put levy and bond issue on March ballot

Dec. 1—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education voted Wednesday night to proceed with re-submitting to voters a levy and bond issue on the March 2024 ballot.

Electors of the school district will be presented with a single question of the issuance of school improvement bonds in the aggregate principal amount of $46.6 million and the levy of an additional half-mill tax to provide funds for a new, campus-style school on the Edgewood Senior High School property. The school will house grades pre-K to 12.

By placing it on March ballot, the school board can opt to put it on the the November 2024 ballot, if needed, according to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.

The project includes demolishing the aging Edgewood High, Braden Junior High, Ridgeview Elementary and Kingsville Elementary.

Kingsville Elementary and Braden Middle School were built in 1928. Ridgeview was built in 1957, and Edgewood was built in 1961.

School officials have gathered information and performed assessments on the condition of each school. They also surveyed existing school district property to ensure it meets the district's needs.

With the aid of the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, school officials determined that repairs and replacements to failing systems and structures will continue to deplete district funds.

Earlier this month, the issue failed by 795 votes with 1,529 votes for, and 2,324 votes against, according to Ashtabula County Board of Elections official results.

After the board adopted the first resolution, they secured the county auditor's certification, and now the passed a second resolution, which requires a second special meeting.

If approved, the levy and the bond issue will cost taxpayers about $329 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value, according to Auditor David Thomas.